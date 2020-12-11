Services for Betty Kemper Fulgham will be Saturday, Dec. 19, at Rogers Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 12:30 p.m. with services following at 1 p.m.. Betty passed away on Dec. 10, 2020.
Born Oct. 11, 1948, to the late Marie Sorg Kemper in Frankfort, Kentucky, Betty attended and graduated from Franklin County High School and Eastern Kentucky University, where she earned a Master’s Degree in Elementary Education.
Betty was preceded in death by her mother, Marie; and her daughter, Holly Fulgham Van Meter.
She is survived by her husband, William C. Fulgham; her daughter, Karen Fulgham Laufenburg (Jason); and her granddaughters, Katie, Claire and Olivia.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. An online tribute is available at www.rogersfrankfort.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.