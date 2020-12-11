Fulgham, Betty2.jpg

Betty Kemper Fulgham

Services for Betty Kemper Fulgham will be Saturday, Dec. 19, at Rogers Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 12:30 p.m. with services following at 1 p.m.. Betty passed away on Dec. 10, 2020.

Born Oct. 11, 1948, to the late Marie Sorg Kemper in Frankfort, Kentucky, Betty attended and graduated from Franklin County High School and Eastern Kentucky University, where she earned a Master’s Degree in Elementary Education.

Betty was preceded in death by her mother, Marie; and her daughter, Holly Fulgham Van Meter.

She is survived by her husband, William C. Fulgham; her daughter, Karen Fulgham Laufenburg (Jason); and her granddaughters, Katie, Claire and Olivia.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. An online tribute is available at www.rogersfrankfort.com.

