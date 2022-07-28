Betty Anne Lance, 87, went to be with Our Lord and Savior on July 23, 2022. Born in Neodesha, Kansas, on February 17, 1935, to the late Frank and Blanche Bruton, Betty was affectionately known as Ms. Betty, Mom, Mar Lance and her most prominent role as grandma and GiGi to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Their presence always brought glowing smiles to her face. She graduated from Neodesha High School and married her high school sweetheart, Ted Lance, in 1954. After Ted's two-year deployment to Germany, they returned to Neodesha and were charter members of Grace Baptist Church.
Their 68-year journey was spent mentoring and touching lives in 11 states through their food service careers with Ted's Drive In, Nickerson Farms and Morrison's Food Service, culminating in their proprietorship of Sweet Nectar Restaurant in Frankfort.
Betty maintained numerous close relationships with those met along the way. An accomplished pianist, seamstress and artist, Betty won many recognitions and awards for her talents. Although not an athlete, she could chase cows out of her laundry with the best of them.
She was a church and garden club member in the states where they resided and a member of Buck Run Baptist Church, Frankfort. Betty will be remembered for her kindness and love to others.
Her mantra was, "Always be nice; you never know what kind of day someone is having." Betty was faithful in remembering others with her card ministry, and she was an avid reader spreading that love through volunteering for the Good Shepherd School Library and Northern and Wellington Elementary Schools in Lexington.
Betty is survived by her husband, Ted; daughter, Deanna (Tim) Depenbrock; son, David Lance; grandchildren, Lindsey Depenbrock and Katherine (Wesley) Hieb; great-grandchildren, Graysen and Raelynn Hieb; and many family members and dear, dear friends.
In addition to her parents, Betty was also preceded in death by a sister, Ruth Cornett Massey.
A Celebration of Life gathering will be held Saturday, August 6, from 2-4 p.m. with words spoken at 2:45 p.m. at Buck Run Baptist Church, 1950 Leestown Road, Frankfort. Please observe social distancing. Private burial will take place in Neodesha, Kansas. Arrangements are under the direction of Rogers Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bluegrass Care Navigators, 643 Teton Trail, Frankfort, KY 40601; Dolly Parton's Imagination Library of Frankfort, 720 Reed Drive, Frankfort, KY 40601; or Imagination Library of Neodesha, W.A. Rankin Library, 502 Indiana St., Neodesha, KS 66757.
