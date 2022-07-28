Betty Anne Lance, 87, went to be with Our Lord and Savior on July 23, 2022. Born in Neodesha, Kansas, on February 17, 1935, to the late Frank and Blanche Bruton, Betty was affectionately known as Ms. Betty, Mom, Mar Lance and her most prominent role as grandma and GiGi to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Their presence always brought glowing smiles to her face. She graduated from Neodesha High School and married her high school sweetheart, Ted Lance, in 1954. After Ted's two-year deployment to Germany, they returned to Neodesha and were charter members of Grace Baptist Church.

