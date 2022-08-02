A celebration of life for Betty Lance, 87, wife of Ted Lance, will be 2-4 p.m. Saturday at Buck Run Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bluegrass Care Navigators, 643 Teton Trail, Frankfort, KY 40601; Dolly Parton's Imagination Library of Frankfort, 720 Reed Drive, Frankfort, KY 40601; or Imagination Library of Neodesha, W.A. Rankin Library, 502 Indiana St., Neodesha, KS 66757. Arrangements are under the direction of Rogers Funeral Home. Lance died July 23. 

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription