Betty Lee Southworth Wiley, age 77, passed away at home on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at 11 a.m. with Rev. David Rayborn officiating. Burial will follow at Frankfort Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. service time on Saturday.
Betty was born in Georgetown, Kentucky, on June 7, 1942, to the late Bryant William and Mayme Katherine Chandler Southworth. She was united in marriage to Alvin Gene Wiley, who also preceded her in death. She retired from the Kentucky State Department of Revenue after serving many years of serving as an administrative specialist.
She is survived by her sons, Timothy Gene Wiley (Megan), William B. Wiley (Teri), and Norman S. Wiley; brothers, Chester B. Southworth and George A. Southworth; grandchildren, Timmy Dale Wiley, Heather Wiley Carnes, Brooke Perry, Bradley Wiley, Gracie Wiley, Rachel Wiley, Alex Wiley, Aeowynne Wiley, Balian Wiley, Willow Willey and Catherine Cox. She was also blessed with four great-grandchildren, Walker Carnes, Eva Wiley, Bryer Perry and Cole Carnes; and many nieces and nephews.
Serving as pallbearers will be Timothy Wiley, Bill Wiley, Norman Wiley, Timmy Dale Wiley, Bradley Wiley and Alexander Wiley. Honorary pallbearers will be her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.