Betty Lou Morgan, 81, of Shelbyville, passed away on Monday, the 16th day of November, 2020, at the University of Louisville Jewish Hospital Downtown. A proud daughter of the mountains of Appalachia, she was born on the 26th day of December, 1938, in Hyden to the late Reuben and Lucille Francis Morgan of Emmalena, Kentucky.
She graduated as the class salutatorian from Hindman High School, subsequently obtaining her Bachelor of Science degree in mathematics from Eastern Kentucky University and her Master of Science degree in mathematics from Murray State University.
Her extensive career in education included teaching math to students at Madison Model School in Richmond, Hindman High School, M. C. Napier High School in Perry County, Shelbyville High School, Franklin County High School, and Shelby County Middle School. Her memberships included the Kentucky Retired Teachers' Association.
Very fond of her kind friends, neighbors, and the many students whose lives she touched over the years, she also always strove to assist the less fortunate, especially children. She was an avid fan of the University of Kentucky Wildcats.
Her survivors include her sister, Peggy Lynn Grigsby, of Hazard; her nieces, Keisha Lamb, of Louisville, and Tracie Watts, of Emmalena; her great-nephews, Devin Lamb and his wife, Kaitlin, of Chicago, Illinois, and Bryce Watts of Emmalena; her beloved extended family, Marty and Susan LeBus of Shelbyville, and Rob and Sandi McCarter of Lexington; and her extended family members whom she considered her “grandchildren,” Mary Callaway LeBus and Willis McCarter.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her very dear extended family member, “granddaughter,” Chelsea Lincoln.
The family would like to extend a special and heartfelt thank you to the Amber Oaks Assisted Living family in Shelbyville, as well as to the nurses of Jewish Hospital, for their compassion, service and commitment.
Interment will be private in the Grove Hill Cemetery in Shelbyville and a celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Home of the Innocents, 1100 E. Market St., Louisville, KY 40206, or to the Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville, and online condolences may be expressed at www.halltaylorfuneralhomes.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.