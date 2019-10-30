Betty Lou Smither

Mrs. Smither was born in Frankfort, Kentucky, on Jan. 22, 1933, to the late Lew Edward and Sophfronia May Booth Smith.
She retired from the Kentucky state government after serving 30 years in the governor’s office. A godly woman with a kind heart, she was a faithful member of Immanuel Baptist Church. She mostly enjoyed spending time with others, especially at the VFW Ladies Auxiliary, Sunday School Class and with her 1951 Elkhorn High School classmates. Above all, she loved time spent with her family.
She is survived by her children, Lexie Southworth (Stevie), Pam Merrick (Bill), and Robert S. Smither II (Stacey); brother, Gayle Smith; grandchildren, Stephanie Butler (Steve), Kendra Miller, Erica Galyon (Jason), Bethanie Butler (Daniel Redmon), Annamarie Smither, Jacqueline Smither, Sarah Smither, Mitchell Merrick and Robert S. Smither III; and great-grandchildren, Nicolas Miller, Julien Galyon, Sam Miller, Sophie Butler, Michaela Galyon and Braydon Galyon.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert Sargent Smither; and siblings, Louise Goins, Edwin Scott Smith, James Lawrence Smith, George Smith, Beatrice Atha, Loretta Adams and Paul Smith.
Serving as pallbearers will be her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Honorary pallbearers will be all of the Smith and Smither family nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Bluegrass Hospice Care, Immanuel Baptist Church or VFW Post 4075.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.