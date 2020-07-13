CANTON, Georgia — Betty Devine Manns, 77, passed away on Saturday after a long illness. She is survived by her children, Angela, Frankie, Mark, Jimmy and Marge; 10 grandchildren; a sister, Helen Hilander; and a brother, Woodrow Humphrey. Cremation was chosen. There will be no public service at this time.
