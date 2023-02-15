Betty Jean Dean Mefford, 91 passed away Monday, February 13, 2023. Betty was born to the late Elmer and Katherine Dean in Frankfort. 

Mefford.jpeg

Betty Mefford

Betty is survived by her daughters, Linda Wilson, Brenda Mefford, Nina (Steve) Anglin all of Frankfort; a brother, John D. (Kathy) Dean of Fergus Falls, Minnesota; sister-in-law, Ann Dean, Shelbyville; her granddaughters, Michelle Woolums (Marty Aldridge), Christie (Robert) Rogers, Jennifer (Mark) Bannister, Rebecca (Jason) Dickison; great-grandchildren, Stephen Woolums, Billy Aldridge, Alisa Rogers, Emily Rogers, Kaylin Rogers, Audrey Bannister; and great-great-granddaughter, Cora Maxwell. 

