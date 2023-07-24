Betty Nickles Robertson

Betty Nickles Robertson

Betty Nickles Robertson, age 92, passed away on July 20, 2023. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Good Shepherd Catholic Church on Thursday, 27, 2023, at 2 p.m. with Father John Lijana officiating. Burial will follow at Frankfort Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Thursday. 

Mrs. Robertson was born on April 20, 1931, to the late Edward Cornelius “Bus” Nickles and Alma Nickles Elliott. She retired from Kentucky State Government with 27 years of service. Mrs. Robertson enjoyed spending time with her family, most recently with Cassidy, Olivia, Jaxon and Violet. She loved celebrating holidays and family birthdays, going on cruises and to the beach, bowling and taking trips with her friends and sister (Doris, Julie and Faye); watching NBA games, and she loved her UK basketball. Mrs. Robertson also loved to travel and just take rides in the country. 

