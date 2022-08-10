LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Betty Ellen Barnette Rakes, 83, will be at 1 p.m. Monday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation is from 11 a.m. until the time of service. She died Monday.

To plant a tree in memory of Betty Rakes as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

