LAWRENCEBURG — A graveside memorial service for Betty Searcy Young, 99, will be Tuesday, March 29, at the Lawrenceburg Cemetery pavilion. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Young died Tuesday, March 22, at the Frankfort Regional Medical Center.

To plant a tree in memory of Betty Young as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

