LAWRENCEBURG — Private graveside services will be held for Betty Hoffeld Stratton, 88, wife of Viron Stratton, at the Lawrenceburg Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Stratton died Saturday at her home.

To plant a tree in memory of Betty Stratton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

