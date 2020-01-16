Betty Sue Brooks, 69, of Crab Orchard, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at the Frankfort Regional Medical Center. She was the wife of Ralph Edward Brooks whom she married on Sept. 11, 1970. Betty was born in Dickson, Tennessee, on Sept. 9, 1950, to the late Carl Ernest and Elizabeth Louise (Mathis) McGuire.

She was a former clerk for the Kentucky Department of Revenue.

Survivors include her husband of 49 years, Ralph E. Brooks; son, Carl Ray Brooks; daughter, Melissa Katherine and husband Todd Moudy; three sisters, Joann, Linda and Kathy; three brothers, Kenneth, Ray and Gerald; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren

Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at McKnight Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Tony Shelton officiating. Burial will follow at the Saylor Cemetery. Visitation will begin after 10 a.m. on Saturday prior to the funeral service at McKnight Funeral Home.

Service information

Jan 18
Visitation
Saturday, January 18, 2020
11:00AM-2:00PM
McKnight Funeral Home
229 Main Street
Crab Orchard, KY 40419
Jan 18
funeral
Saturday, January 18, 2020
2:00PM
McKnight Funeral Home
229 Main Street
Crab Orchard, KY 40419
