Visitation for Betty Sue Carpenter Shreve, 81, will be 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, at Clark Legacy Center in Frankfort. Shreve died Saturday, May 20.

To plant a tree in memory of Betty Shreve as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

