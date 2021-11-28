Betty Sue Dobbins, 81, passed away on Nov. 25, 2021. Betty was born in Owenton, Kentucky, on Nov. 26, 1939, to the late Bessie Ayres.

Survivors include her children, Janet Coomer, Sylvia (William) Devers, both of Frankfort, Sandra (Billy) Woodson, of Lawrenceburg, sons, Tony Wilson, David Wilson, both of Frankfort; 19 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ransom Romans; two sisters; and two brothers.

Funeral services will be Friday, Dec. 3, at 1 p.m. at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Bro. Lowell Newsome will officiate. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Pall bearers will be Brian Devers, Chris Devers, Bill Woodson, Ryan Woodson, Gavyn Wolfe and Josh Woolums. Online condolences may be expressed at www.clarklegacycenter.com

Service information

Dec 3
Funeral
Friday, December 3, 2021
1:00PM
Clark Legacy Center - Versailles Rd
3000 Versailles Rd
Frankfort, KY 40601
Dec 3
Visitation
Friday, December 3, 2021
11:00PM-1:00PM
Clark Legacy Center - Versailles Rd
3000 Versailles Rd
Frankfort, KY 40601
Dec 3
Burial
Friday, December 3, 2021
2:00PM
Sunset Memorial Gardens
3250 Versailles Rd
Frankfort, KY 40601
