LAWRENCEBURG — A memorial service for Betty Sue Louallen, 73, will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, at Lawrenceburg Cemetery pavilion. Arrangements have been entrusted to Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Louallen died Wednesday, Aug. 16, at her home.

