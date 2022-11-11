Betty Taylor Allen, age 78, of Frankfort, Kentucky, passed away on Monday, November 7, 2022. 

Betty was born on January 15, 1941, in Morning View, Kentucky, to the late Claude and Clara Taylor. She is also preceded in death by her beloved husband, Charles "Charlie" Taylor; brother, Claude Taylor Jr.; and her sister-in-law, Irma Taylor. 

Betty Joe Allen.jpg

Betty Joe Allen
