Betty L. Taylor, formerly of Frankfort, Kentucky, went home to be with her Lord on Sunday, May 23, 2021, at Taylor Manor Nursing Home in Versailles, Kentucky.

Betty Taylor.jpeg

Betty Taylor

Betty was born to Albert Thomas and Anna Bell Flynn of Millville, Kentucky, on August 14, 1935. She was the youngest of 5 children and was a lifelong resident of Frankfort and Franklin County, Ky.

Betty was a devout believer in the Lord Jesus Christ, and made a profession of faith early on in her life.

Betty was married to her beloved husband, Edward Lee Taylor for 50 years. They were members of Graefenburg Baptist church. Betty served for many years on the Flower and Decorating Committee, the Personnel Committee, the Special Events Committee, and sang in the Church Choir. She loved her church family.

Betty was employed by the Kentucky Department of Library and Archives, and the Kentucky Office of the Secretary during her career with State Government for 34 years.

Betty loved hosting, cooking, cleaning and beautifying. She had a gift for decorating. She loved music, beautiful antiques, old classic movies, and most of all loved being with her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert Thomas Flynn and Anna Bell Flynn. Three brothers, Warren Flynn, James Flynn, Charles Flynn; and one sister, Dorothy Sharfe; and her daughter, Teresa Perry.

Betty is survived by her son, Edward Lee Taylor Jr.; and her daughter, Dru Hawkins. She is survived by 7 grandchildren, Laura Avent, Edward Lee Taylor III, John Perry, Jessica Taylor, Derek Hawkins, Emily Ball, and Jared Hawkins; seven great-grandchildren, Ben Avent, Kayla Avent, Hadley Ball, Natalie Hawkins, Ashlynn Ball, Anna Bell Hawkins and Levi Ball.

Visitation will be at the Graefenburg Baptist Church on Tuesday, June 1, 5-8 p.m. Visitation Wednesday, June 2, from 9-10 a.m. followed by the Funeral service beginning at 10 a.m. Burial will be at Sunset memorial Gardens in Frankfort, Ky.

Dr. Phillip Meade and Dr. Jay Padgett will be officiating the service.

If contributions are desired, we encourage donations to the Sanders Brown Center on Aging & Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center, 101 Sanders-Brown Building, University of Kentucky 800 S. Limestone St., Lexington, KY 40536-0230.

LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

