Betty Thurman

Betty Jean Housechild Thurman, 89, of Frankfort, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Masonic Home Shelbyville, following a short illness.
She was preceded in death by her loving and devoted husband, Roy Vernon Thurman; her daughter, Betty Carol Thurman; her parents, Nicholas Lorraine Housechild and Julia Mae Long Housechild; her brothers, Cecil T. Moore and Charles “Sonny Boy” Housechild; and sister, Georgeanne Housechild Johnson.
She is survived by her three children, Roy Michael Thurman, of Lexington, Lisa Marie Scott of Frankfort, Karen Sue Lile (Mike) of Shelbyville, and two grandsons, Eric Michael Talley (Nicole) and Coleman Tyler Scott.
She attended her early school years in Bagdad, Kentucky, and graduated from the Kentucky Female Orphan School, Midway, Kentucky. She went on to obtain a medical records degree from Fugazzi Business College, Lexington, Kentucky. She was a former member of Highland Christian Church and present member of First Christian Church, both of Frankfort.
Betty worked as medical records clerk at Kings Daughters Memorial Hospital, Frankfort, where her mother was the hospital dietician. She also worked as records clerk for 20 years at Franklin County High School, where she dearly loved being in the daily life of all the students. Upon retiring, she enjoyed church activities, camping trips with her husband, and time with family.
Pallbearers will be Bill Whittaker, Mike Whittaker, Don Sturgeon, Mike Grammar and Raymond Webb.
Honorary pallbearers will be Eric Michael Talley, Coleman Tyler Scott, Rusty Bell, Earl Gardner, Bill Pennington, Kay Gay, Carolyn Whittaker, Donna Bell, Barbara Pennington, Mahalia Hilton and Jane Smith.
Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at 1 p.m. with Pastor Mike Currans officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. service time on Wednesday.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Alzheimer’s Association, (ALZ.org), or to The Chenault Christian Life Center, First Christian Church, Frankfort, KY.
Arrangements are under the careful direction of the Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guest book at www.harrodbrothers.com.
