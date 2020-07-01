Services for Betty Housechild Thurman, 89, are pending at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home and Crematory. She died Wednesday. 

To plant a tree in memory of Betty Thurman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription