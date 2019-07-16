Beulah Dean

Beulah Fay Riley Dean, age 74, passed away at home on Friday, July 12, 2019. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home at 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 18, 2019, with Rev. Wade Hughes and Rev. Lloyd Arnold officiating. Entombment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17, 2019.
Mrs. Dean was born in Hazard on May 1, 1945, to the late McKinley and Juanita Taylor Riley. She retired from the Kentucky state government Department of Parks after serving many years as a principal clerk. Mrs. Dean was a member of West Frankfort Church of God and the VFW Post 4075 Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed spending time outdoors gardening flowers and vegetables. Above all, she loved quality time spent with her family and friends.
She is survived by her husband, Danny Ray Dean; daughter, Angela Grigsby Wilson (Patrick); sister, Hannah Smith (Johnny); daughter-in-law, Teresa Grigsby; grandson, Patrick Shane Cline; great-granddaughter, Raven Nicole Sumpter; and niece, Kimberley Faye Russelburg. She was also blessed with a host of extended family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded by her son, Jeffrey Grigsby and siblings, Jean Riley, Ella Marie Bryant, George Raymond Riley and Georgia Ellen Grider.
Serving as pallbearers will be her nephews, Gerald Bryant, Jr., David Barbour, Johnathon Smith, Joshua Bryant, Corey Smith and Robert Russelburg. Honorary pallbearers will be Heather Russelburg and Jamison Barbour.
Flowers are welcome and expressions of sympathy may be made to American Diabetes Association or American Kidney Fund.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.