Beulah McQuillen, 90, widow of James “Mack” McQuillen Sr., and a life long resident of Frankfort, moved to her new mansion in heaven on Jan. 4, 2021.
My health may fail, and my spirit grow weak, but God remains the strength of my heart, He is mine forever. Psalm 73:26 NLT.
A model of love and kindness to all who knew her, she was like a second mother to her younger siblings and many nieces and nephews. She loved doing things for others, as many can attest, and she loved her family with a fierce passion. Family gatherings will not be the same without her winning smile and warm hugs.
Beulah is survived by her daughters, Barbara Carol Scott (Tommy) and Debra Ann Bundy (Danny); her grandchildren, Erik Thomas Scott (Katie), Crystal Michelle Gilbert (Joe Clay) and Cheryl Lynn Curd (Ron); and great-grandchildren, Kaitlin Grace Gilbert, Clay Thomas Gilbert, Karson Hope Gilbert, Taylor Grace Ammon, Riley Jackson Ammon, Ruby Kate Scott and Annie Joy Scott; and sisters, Margaret Hockensmith, Lucy Sherrard, Murray Faris (Bill) and Jane McConvery.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years; her parents, Edith Bates and Russell Green; her son, Jimmy McQuillen; sisters, Janita Pulliam, Lorette Semones; brothers, Jack, Robert M. and Ike Green; and John Nichols.
A memorial service will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at 5 p.m. with Dr. Steve Pattison and Rev. Jon Sutphin officiating. Visitation will be at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. service time on Friday.
Live streaming of the service will be available after 5 p.m. Friday via www.harrodbrothers.com/service-videos.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Frankfort Christian Academy, 1349 US Highway 421 S., Frankfort, KY 40601.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.
