MIDWAY — Private service for Beverley Wilson, 71, wife of Johnny Wilson, will be Friday. Services will be live-streamed on Clark Legacy Center’s Facebook page. Burial will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Public visitation will be held from noon-2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home on Versailles Road. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.  Wilson died Saturday.

To plant a tree in memory of Beverley Wilson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription