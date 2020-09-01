LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Beverly Ann Livingston Johnson, 47, mother of Mckenzie Hughes and Seth Beasley, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation is from 11 a.m. until the 2 p.m. service. Johnson died Tuesday.

