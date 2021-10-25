LAWRENCEBURG – Graveside services for Beverly Lee Poore, 85, will be 1 p.m. Saturday at the Frankfort Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Poore died Wednesday at U.K. Medical Center in Lexington.
