Services for Bill Baker, 89, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Highland Christian Church. Visitation is from 10-11 a.m. Thursday. Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be made at www.harrodbrothers.com. Baker died May 17.

To plant a tree in memory of Bill Baker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

