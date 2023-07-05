Bill Buchwald

William “Bill” Frank Buchwald, 79, passed away at his home on Big Eddy on Monday July 3, 2023, after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born on February 19, 1944, to William P. and Emmy Ueltschi Buchwald in Frankfort, Kentucky.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Martha Buchwald; his father-in-law, Dwight Sarver; and his sister-in-law, Sandy Sarver McClain.
Bill grew up on Linden Avenue in Frankfort, an ideal area for an active boy who lost his father at age 8. He was a member of South Frankfort Presbyterian Church where he sang in the choir and was greatly influenced by the Rev. John Hunt. Bill was very involved in Boy Scouts and earned the rank of Eagle Scout.
Scout Leader Frank Lewis was another large part of Bill's fatherly influence, along with Scout leader Jack Brady and his uncle, Charlie Penn. Bill's father did instill in him a great love of music. Bill was a skilled trumpet player, playing in the Franklin County High School Band, the University of Kentucky Marching Band and the U.S. Air Force Drum and Bugle Corps, continuing into community bands of both Frankfort and Sebring, Florida. He played in his last concert in March.
The Kentucky River was a lifelong passion for Bill, along with old Volvos and Miller Lite. He proudly wore the moniker of “River Rat,” while building himself two homes on Big Eddy so he could dock his pontoon boat, and later houseboats, outside his door.
He began a new generation of Big Eddy inhabitants that actually lived there instead of just having a weekend camp, and had a hand in building several other homes for Dana Anglin, Ronnie Penn, Bob Penn and Jeff Brady, which was the beginning of a very close-knit community for years to come. He also continued to help a multitude of neighbors maintain their homes, while making a lot of furniture along the way in his well-equipped shop.
Bill was also an avid nature lover and hiking was another lifelong enjoyment to him. He loved visiting state and national parks, or any other places that had hiking trails.
Bill served in the U.S. Air Force from 1967 to 1971 as a radio communications equipment repairman, earning the rank of Sergeant. After graduating from the University of Kentucky in 1973 with a BS in chemistry, he worked for many years at the Federal Addiction Research Center in Lexington, Kentucky. He finished his career with the Kentucky State Government, retiring in 1995.
Bill is survived by his wife of 32 years, Brenda Sarver Buchwald; his mother-in-law, Julia Sarver; cousins, Ronnie Penn (Debbie); and their son, Jamie; and Mike Penn (Rhoda) and children, Kristin and Brandon; along with numerous in-laws, nieces, and nephews.
He is also survived by the community family of Big Eddy residents that have developed an unequivocal loyalty for each other, and the legacy that Bill has built will be immeasurably valued for decades to come.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Capital City Community Band, P.O. Box 4705, Frankfort, KY 40604, or the Bluegrass Care Navigators, 643 Teton Trail, Frankfort, KY 40601.
There will be a Celebration of Life for Bill on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, from 4-8 p.m. at the Orlando Brown House, 202 Wilkinson St., Frankfort, KY 40601.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.
