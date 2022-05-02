Services for Bill D. Cofer, 83, husband of Nancy Cofer, will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Clark Funeral Home, Rose Hill. Visitation will be noon until 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Cofer died Saturday.

To plant a tree in memory of Bill Cofer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

