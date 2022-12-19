William Garnett Downey, 75, passed away on December 16, 2022.

Bill is survived by his daughter, Krystal Smith; three sisters, Juanita Hulker, Betty Lane and Kathy Carmack Shields; two brothers, Dan Downey and Carl Downey; and two grandchildren, Avery and Emma Smith.

To plant a tree in memory of Bill Downey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

