Bill Eugene Day (B.E. Day) was the only child of Orville Eugene Day and Mae Robinson Day. He was born at Hazel Green, Kentucky, on August 22, 1937, and died on March 26, 2022, at the Hospice Care Facility at the UK Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky.
B.E. was preceded in death by his father, Orville Day; and by his mother, Mae Day Fugate.
He is survived by his wife, Anna Grace Day; and their two sons, Bill E. Day II (Tammy) of Frankfort, Kentucky, and Jason K. Day of Cartersville, Georgia; and by four grandchildren, Jacob Kelly Day, Katherine Grace Day, Isabella Faith Day and Tristan Ventimiglia Hager.
B.E. earned a B.A. Degree from Eastern Kentucky State College (now EKU) in 1963. In 1968, he earned a Masters Degree in Social Work from the University of Louisville. From 1962-1978, he was employed by the Commonwealth of Kentucky, Department of Economic Security, and by the United States Public Health Service, which later became the Federal Department of Corrections in Lexington, Kentucky.
In 1973, B.E. established B.E. Day and Sons Auto Sales in Jett, Kentucky. He enjoyed many years of providing quality used cars for customers throughout Frankfort and around the country. It was not unusual for the grandchildren of some of his first customers to buy their first car from B.E. Day and Sons Auto Sales.
B.E. was an avid basketball fan. He coached basketball in his early years at Hazel Green Academy, Hazel Green, Kentucky, and refereed high school games throughout Kentucky for several years while employed in state and federal government.
He followed the University of Kentucky basketball team for many years, including one trip with the team to Italy in 1995.
B.E.'s greatest commitment was to his family. Throughout his life he provided a consistent example of hard work and ethical standards for them.
Although B.E. lived in Frankfort, Kentucky, for many years, he never forgot his roots in Eastern Kentucky, and especially his years as a student and coach at Hazel Green, Academy in Hazel Green, Kentucky. He was a member of the high school graduating class of 1955, attended the annual reunion for more than 50 years and maintained contact with every surviving member of the class until his death in 2022.
The values that he learned as a student of this small Christian Church, Disciples of Christ supported private academy shaped him and were demonstrated in his honesty and hard work throughout his life.
They also prompted him to study to become a Mason and later a Shriner. He was a 32nd Degree Mason, past Master of Mizpah Lodge #507, Hazel Green, Kentucky, as well as a Shriner and Noble of the Oleika Temple in Lexington, Kentucky, since December 3, 1996.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Porter and Son Funeral Directors, Campton, Kentucky.
A graveside service will be held at the Hazel Green Cemetery, Hazel Green, Kentucky, on Wednesday, March 30 at 11:30 a.m. and will include Masonic Rites led by members of the Mizpah Lodge #507, Hazel Green, Kentucky.
Active pallbearers will be Bill Day II, Jason K. Day, Michelle Fister, Heath Hager, Tristan Hager and Anthony Scott Lockard. Honorary pallbearers will be Marshall Smith and Harold Stamper of Frankfort, Kentucky, the Hazel Green Academy Graduating Class of 1955 and members of Mizpah Lodge #507.
In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to be made to the Hazel Green Christian Church DOC, Hazel Green, KY 41332 and to the Mizpah Lodge #507, Hazel Green, KY 41332.
