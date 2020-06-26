William S. Gulick, 71, passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020.
Bill lived an incredible life with many different facets. He started his life in a coal camp in Eastern Kentucky, and spent many of his teenage years in Covington, Kentucky. Because he traveled so often between the two areas, he would often joke that he, “lived on I-75”.
As a young adult, Bill lived in the Lexington area where he met a group of lifelong friends and community. Bill was the life of the party, and he surrounded himself with musicians, artists, poets and printers.
Bill was a brilliant engineer who attended the University of Kentucky and dedicated 52 years of service to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. He started as a land surveyor and worked his way up to Assistant State Highway Engineer and head of the highway design department. In some ways, Bill has touched almost every roadway in Kentucky. One of his proudest achievements was the design of the Historic Paris Pike Corridor. He was passionate about mentoring young engineers and always loved to be a teacher. Because of his dedication to public service, he was inducted into the Kentucky Association of Transportation Engineer’s "Engineering Hall of Fame”.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet was also where Bill met his wife. As soon as he saw her in her yellow Mustang and red hair, he knew she was the one, and they were married for 40 years. Bill’s favorite role was a husband, father, and “Papa”.
Bill is preceded in death by his father, Jack Frederick Gulick; mother, Betty Marie Ridner; and brother, John Earl Sutherland. He is survived by his two brothers, George Baker and Richard Gulick; his wife, Sandra Dodd Gulick; their two daughters, Celia Rose Moore (Johnathan Moore) and Corrin Renee Gulick; and three grandchildren, Jude William Moore, Annelise Raye Moore and Evelina Renee Soulette.
The family will hold a private interment service. Public visitation will be at Rogers Funeral Home on Friday, July 10, 2020, from 5-7 p.m. To abide by current regulations, social distancing protocol will be followed and facial coverings are encouraged.
An online tribute is available at www.rogersfrankfort.com
To send flowers to the family of Bill Gulick, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.