A Celebration of Life Service for Bill Hayden, 73, will be 6 p.m. Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Bridgeport Christian Church. Phil Case and Ann Shepherd will be officiating. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until time of service on Wednesday, with a reception to follow the service at the church. He passed away at Sam Swope Care Center in Louisville. He was born December 9, 1949, to the late William Arthur Hayden and Evelyn Faywood Smith Hayden.

Bill Hayden

Bill was a lifelong member of Bridgeport Christian Church where he served as a Deacon. He was a former member and president of Bridgeport Ruritan Club and was a long-time coach of his daughters YMCA Youth sports. Bill worked part time as a Security Liaison and Transportation Specialist at Wesley Village Retirement Community. He loved golfing, fishing and playing Santa Claus. He was a part of the Bridgeport men’s group and a huge UK fan.

