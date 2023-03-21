Bill Jennings went to be with the Lord on March 20, 2023. William Carl Jennings was born on March 16, 1936, in Waddy, Kentucky, the son of Carl and Blanche Jennings.

Bill Jennings.jpg

Bill Jennings

Bill graduated from Waddy High School, where he met his great love, Joyce Hammond Jennings. They were married in 1958. They moved to Frankfort where Bill was first employed by the General Shoe Company and then in 1963 by First Federal Savings and Loan, now First Federal Savings Bank of Kentucky, where he worked alongside Joyce for the rest of his career.

