Bill Jennings went to be with the Lord on March 20, 2023. William Carl Jennings was born on March 16, 1936, in Waddy, Kentucky, the son of Carl and Blanche Jennings.
Bill graduated from Waddy High School, where he met his great love, Joyce Hammond Jennings. They were married in 1958. They moved to Frankfort where Bill was first employed by the General Shoe Company and then in 1963 by First Federal Savings and Loan, now First Federal Savings Bank of Kentucky, where he worked alongside Joyce for the rest of his career.
He was elected as President of the bank in 1980 and served until his retirement in 1998. He remained on the Board of Directors until his death.
Bill’s faith and family were paramount in his life. He served as Deacon, later Deacon Emeritus, at Graefenburg Baptist Church.
At death, he was surrounded by his family: Joyce; sons, Don and Todd; daughters-in-law, Nancy and Cathy; and granddaughter, Reagan.
In addition, Bill is survived by two sisters, Margret Cook of Pleasureville and Vivian Landers of Waddy; as well as many other nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Bill’s life of leadership, integrity and faith will be remembered by all who knew him.
Services will be held at Graefenburg Baptist Church at 11 a.m. Friday, March 24, 2023. Jay Padgett and Philip Meade will be officiating. Visitation will be at Graefenburg Baptist Church from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, March 23, 2023. The burial will take place at Frankfort Cemetery.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice. Bill contributed to and took part in many charitable and community endeavors. The family would like to especially thank Bluegrass Care Navigators who provided dignified care during his last two months.
