Bill Lindsay

William “Bill” Shrout Lindsay Jr., 77, a 33-year resident of Naperville, Illinois, and recently of Longmeadow, Massachusetts, passed away on June 14, 2023, surrounded by family. A 32-year cancer survivor, respiratory issues caused by the radiation that saved him eventually claimed his life.
Bill was born on February 27, 1946, to Ruby Aleen and William Lindsay Sr. in Lexington, Kentucky. After graduation from Franklin County High School in 1964, he earned a degree in Industrial Management from the University of Kentucky ‘68.
Bill married Rebecca (Becky) Miller in 1969 and they lived together in Kaiserslautern, Germany, while Bill was in the Army. During that time, Bill grew his signature mustache as a quiet revolt against authority, which he maintained for the rest of his life. Their family grew, with one child born in Indianapolis, Indiana, and three children born while living in Cheshire, Connecticut.
Bill received his MBA in Computer Science from the University of New Haven in 1986. Over his 45-year career, Bill spent 26 working for Ryerson/Inland Steel before moving to AMCOL International and retiring in 2018. Bill was an active participant in MindSplash, Becky’s museum exhibit company, crafting and installing exhibits for children’s and science museums all over the world.
Bill will be remembered for his sense of humor and his deep love of the natural world. He also loved coin collecting, woodworking, genealogy, taking walks with Becky, pun-filled T-shirts, and visits with his grandchildren. Bill valued his time with their Progressive Christianity group at Grace UMC in Naperville, their trips to Europe, weeks on Cape Cod, and any time he could spend in nature.
Bill was predeceased by his parents; and sister, Maribelle Howard.
He is survived by his wife, Becky Lindsay; his children, Sarah Bombich (Mike), Mark Lindsay (Alexa), Jenny Crews and Kate Scher (Elliot); his grandchildren, Nate and Julia Bombich, Jamie and Noah Lindsay and Benjamin, Owen and Johanna Scher; nephews, Jason and Matt Schermerhorn, Blair Miller, Jeff Howard; and niece, Anne Miller Bretaña.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date (to be announced) where he will be interred on Cape Cod surrounded by the nature he so loved. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in his name to the Morton Arboretum in Lisle, Illinois, where Bill and Becky enjoyed many walks together.
