William “Bill” Shrout Lindsay Jr., 77, a 33-year resident of Naperville, Illinois, and recently of Longmeadow, Massachusetts, passed away on June 14, 2023, surrounded by family. A 32-year cancer survivor, respiratory issues caused by the radiation that saved him eventually claimed his life.

Bill Lindsay.jpg

Bill Lindsay

Bill was born on February 27, 1946, to Ruby Aleen and William Lindsay Sr. in Lexington, Kentucky. After graduation from Franklin County High School in 1964, he earned a degree in Industrial Management from the University of Kentucky ‘68.

