LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Bill Clark Neal, 44, father of Patrick D. Neal, will be 2-4 p.m. Saturday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Neal died Tuesday.

To plant a tree in memory of Bill Neal as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

