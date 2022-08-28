LAWRENCEBURG — Graveside services for Billie Carol Hyatt Hendry, 82, wife of Donald Hendry Jr., will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Lawrenceburg Cemetery pavilion. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. She died Saturday at Baptist Health Lexington.

