A graveside service for Billie Jean Miller Aldridge, 83, will be noon Monday at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Aldridge died Wednesday.

