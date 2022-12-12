Billie Kathryn Sadler, 68, passed away on December 6, 2022. Funeral services will be held at Faith Baptist Church on Friday, December 16, 2022, at 10 a.m. with Rev. Everett Hawkins officiating. Burial will follow at Gilley Hill Cemetery in Bradyville, Tennessee. Visitation will be held at Faith Baptist Church on Friday, December 16, 2022, from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m.

Billie Kathryn Sadler was born on July 29, 1954, in Woodbury, Tennessee, to William Andrew Sadler and Anna Kathryn Croft Sadler. She retired from Kentucky Housing Corporation where she worked for over 20 years as an administrative assistant.

