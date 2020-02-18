Billie Kay Fussinger, 71, wife of Jim Thomas Fussinger, passed away on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. She was born in Shelbyville, Kentucky, on March 9, 1948, to the late William and Margaret Jamison Meyers. She worked for Rebecca Ruth and was a longtime member of AA. Billie was a Kentucky Colonel and was a certified interpreter for the deaf in the state of Kentucky. She was a member of Elks Lodge and helped with Veteran Affairs.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughters, Jennifer (Chad) Crouch, and Beth Crawford; her stepson, James Fussinger; her sister, Georgene (Kenny) Gravett; her grandchildren, Aaron, Jordan, Brayden and Kaylee; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Patricia Martin.

Funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at Clark Legacy Center, 3000 Versailles Road, Frankfort, KY 40601, with Brewster McLeod officiating. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until the time of service on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Bridge Street Token Club at 111 Bridge St., Frankfort, KY 40601 or McLeods Coffee House at 376 Southland Drive, Lexington, KY 40503. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.

