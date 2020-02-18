Billie Kay Fussinger, 71, wife of Jim Thomas Fussinger, passed away on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. She was born in Shelbyville, Kentucky, on March 9, 1948, to the late William and Margaret Jamison Meyers. She worked for Rebecca Ruth and was a longtime member of AA. Billie was a Kentucky Colonel and was a certified interpreter for the deaf in the state of Kentucky. She was a member of Elks Lodge and helped with Veteran Affairs.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughters, Jennifer (Chad) Crouch, and Beth Crawford; her stepson, James Fussinger; her sister, Georgene (Kenny) Gravett; her grandchildren, Aaron, Jordan, Brayden and Kaylee; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Patricia Martin.
Funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at Clark Legacy Center, 3000 Versailles Road, Frankfort, KY 40601, with Brewster McLeod officiating. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until the time of service on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Bridge Street Token Club at 111 Bridge St., Frankfort, KY 40601 or McLeods Coffee House at 376 Southland Drive, Lexington, KY 40503. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.