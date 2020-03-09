SHELBYVILLE — Billie Sue (Gearheart) Abbott, age 87, of Shelbyville, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020.

Daughter of the late Fred and Rachel (Roberts) Gearheart, she was a graduate of Betsy Lane High School and the Fugazzi School of Business. 

She worked for the commonwealth of Kentucky State Police for 20-plus years. Billie Sue was a member of Graefenburg Christian Church.

She is survived by her husband, Keith Abbott of Shelbyville; sons, Richard Keith Abbott of New Albany, David Ross (Sue) Abbott of Frankfort, and Billy Ray (Penny) Abbott, of Jackson County.

Funeral service is 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home, officiated by Pastor Andrew Messenger of Graefenburg Christian Church. Burial will follow in Sulphur Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Hosparus Health or to Graefenburg Christian Church.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home.

