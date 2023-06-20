LAWRENCEBURG — No public services for Billie Sue Newby, 67, will be held. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Newby died Wednesday, June 14, at Owenton Center in Owenton.

To plant a tree in memory of Billie Newby as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

