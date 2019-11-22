Blankenship, Billy pic.jpg

Billy Blankenship

Billy Blankenship, born Feb. 4, 1946, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019. Services will be held at Frankfort Cemetery at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, with Rev. Tim Jumpp officiating. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from noon until 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

Billy retired from Kentucky state government and enjoyed mechanic work.

He is survived by his wife, Joan Taylor Blankenship; sisters, Joyce West and Rosemary Blankenship; children, Richard L. Blankenship, Bonnie Burke Blankenship, Tina Parker (Charles), Debbie Powell (Scotty), Jodie Harrod (Adam), Michelle Harrod (Jimmy) and Bethanne Prewitt (Mitchell); by 19 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.

He was very much loved by his whole family, nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, A.O. Blankenship and Bonnie Ritchey Baker; son, Joseph Dews, brothers, Richard Blankenship and Earl Blankenship.

Billy was a very special man that will be missed by many. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Chris Dews for his care and compassion shown towards Billy.

Serving as pallbearers will be family and friends.

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

Service information

Nov 26
Visitation
Tuesday, November 26, 2019
1:00PM-3:00PM
Harrod Brothers Funeral Home
312 Washington Street
Frankfort, KY 40601
Nov 26
Graveside Service
Tuesday, November 26, 2019
3:00PM
Frankfort Cemetery
215 East Main Street
Frankfort, KY 40601
