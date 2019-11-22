Billy Blankenship, born Feb. 4, 1946, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019. Services will be held at Frankfort Cemetery at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, with Rev. Tim Jumpp officiating. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from noon until 2 p.m. on Tuesday.
Billy retired from Kentucky state government and enjoyed mechanic work.
He is survived by his wife, Joan Taylor Blankenship; sisters, Joyce West and Rosemary Blankenship; children, Richard L. Blankenship, Bonnie Burke Blankenship, Tina Parker (Charles), Debbie Powell (Scotty), Jodie Harrod (Adam), Michelle Harrod (Jimmy) and Bethanne Prewitt (Mitchell); by 19 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
He was very much loved by his whole family, nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, A.O. Blankenship and Bonnie Ritchey Baker; son, Joseph Dews, brothers, Richard Blankenship and Earl Blankenship.
Billy was a very special man that will be missed by many. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Chris Dews for his care and compassion shown towards Billy.
Serving as pallbearers will be family and friends.
