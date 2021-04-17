LAWRENCEBURG — No public services will be held for Billy C. Sparks, 83, retired Chief Master Sergeant with 30 years in the U.S. Air Force. Arrangements are under the direction of the Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Sparks died Friday at the VA Health Care System in Lexington.

To plant a tree in memory of Billy Sparks as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription