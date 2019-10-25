Billy D. McDonald, 87, husband of 65 years to Nancy E. McDonald, passed away peacefully on Oct. 22, 2019.
Billy was born in Frankfort to the late Earl and Jewel McDonald. He served two years in the U.S. Air Force followed by 25 years at IBM and owned Wilmac Pen Company for 18 years upon his retirement.
Billy was a charter member of Southern Hills United Methodist Church.
Along with his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Brenda D. McDonald; and son, James L. (Caroline) McDonald. Four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren also survive.
He was preceded in death by his brother, James Lee Gatewood.
Memorial services will be 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at Southern Hills United Methodist Church, 2356 Harrodsburg Road, Lexington, KY, 40503, by Rev. Clyde David Burberry. Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. Wednesday at the church.