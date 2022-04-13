Billy Edward Webster was born on April 13, 1940, in Memphis, Tennessee, to Jesse and Doris Barren Webster.

One of four boys, he lived many places including Europe with his military father and stepmother, Joyce.

Once he was discharged from his own Army service at Fort Knox, he settled in Louisville. He began working for the state and later transferred to Frankfort where he met his wife, Judy.

Billy operated/owned several businesses there including a restaurant and a cab/limousine service.

When they retired, they moved to London and lived on the family farm.

He is survived by his wife, Judy; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

