Billy Edward Webster Apr 13, 2022 36 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Billy Edward Webster was born on April 13, 1940, in Memphis, Tennessee, to Jesse and Doris Barren Webster.One of four boys, he lived many places including Europe with his military father and stepmother, Joyce.Once he was discharged from his own Army service at Fort Knox, he settled in Louisville. He began working for the state and later transferred to Frankfort where he met his wife, Judy.Billy operated/owned several businesses there including a restaurant and a cab/limousine service.When they retired, they moved to London and lived on the family farm.He is survived by his wife, Judy; and several nieces and nephews.A memorial service will be held at a later date. To plant a tree in memory of Billy Webster as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow: Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited. Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules. Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics. Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one. No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary. No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited. Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance. No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions. If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information. No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Purchase a Subscription Today's e-Edition The State Journal The State Journal Latest Local News Korda beats Miami winner Alcaraz to advance in Monte Carlo AP source: QB Derek Carr gets 3-year extension from Raiders 23 injured in Texas storms; more tornadoes forecast in US Study: Keeping climate pledges limits warming to 2 degrees AUTO RACING: Bristol dirt wraps NASCAR's short track spree Royals-Cards game postponed because of inclement weather Local man charged with illegally cutting down black walnut trees Kentucky governor: Japanese battery technology company to build $2 billion factory in Bowling Green, creating 2,000 jobs More Local News > Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesJackson pleads not guilty to rape, sodomy, incest of 7-year-oldFormer Starway Drive-In and Fun Center to be auctionedCity leaders appoint Rosen to fill Thompson's seat on commissionPolice, fire blotter (April 8-10)Pedestrian bridge may replace Broadway BridgeWashington, Goins are voted the best ever local high school basketball playersCurbside paper recycling returns for Frankfort residentsYou Asked: What is the process for filling Kyle Thompson’s vacated city commission seat?Frankfort man sentenced to 5 years for manufacturing meth, other chargesLocal man nabbed after reportedly stealing vehicle Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedLetter: Fister gives us a seat at the table (13)City leaders boot Thompson from commission (11)Solar policies, green tariffs and charging stations discussed at FPB meeting (11)Guest columnist: Those white blossoms are from invasive trees (10)Mayor pro tem, sheriff candidate sound off at city meeting (9)Former governor, state auditor among governor's KSU Board of Regents appointees (9)City leaders appoint Rosen to fill Thompson's seat on commission (9)FCRJ inmate dies in custody; another on life support (7)Letter: Women are worthy of leadership roles, respect, support (7)Letter: GOP senators revealed shameful conduct during judge's hearing (7)City to consider hiring downtown parking operator (7)Letter: Faulty logic behind pool-less Lakeview Park plan (7)Editorial: With KCDC board filled, let the real work begin (6)SJ Digs: FPD sergeant resigns amid controversy (6)Letter: Buffalo Trace is not a good neighbor (6)Letter: Quit falling for the snake oil Republicans are selling (6)Editorial: Frankfort's diversity should be celebrated not denigrated (6)Letter: 'We want fair and transparent government' (5)Guest columnist: 'Wise tone-deaf to concerns of Kentucky parents' (5)Letter: Mueller's leadership will make Franklin County a better place to live (5)Local man reportedly driving with young daughter on his lap, arrested on drug charges (5)Crossover: City OKs resolution in support of westside connector road (5)New e-bike rental company helps the rubber meet the road (5)Letter: Restore Election Integrity tour spouting misinformation (5)Guest columnist: Bad jokes and slapping people (4)Guest columnist: Inflation is Biden's fault, not Putin's (4)Letter: Buffalo Trace doesn't want to go through the rezoning fight (4)Sisters speak out about Thompson's infamous text message (4)Fister running for re-election in 56th House District (4)Guest columnist: One side will win; one side will lose (4)Guest columnist: Whether a comment is 'derogatory' depends upon its accuracy (4)Letter: McConnell votes against free school lunch program (4)Guest columnist: Deleting TikTok changed my life (4)Local mother arrested for allegedly breaking 8-year-old daughter's nose (4)Franklin County's Ledford receives football offer from Army (3)Letter: Does McConnell think we forgot? (3)Guest columnist: 'Overall, we're better off now' (3)Chanda Veno: I am not a robot but my password is 'incorrect' (3)Pedestrian bridge may replace Broadway Bridge (3)Townhome addition passes planning commission despite public opposition (3)Fifth Frankfort Dollar General now open (3)Guest columnist: 'Benign neglect' at HBCUs (3)Editorial: Proverbial ball is in KSU's court now (3)State OKs pedestrian bridge on Broadway, but not every elected leader is thrilled (3)Kentucky excited to begin NCAA Tournament run (2)Frankfort woman jailed after nearly striking deputy with vehicle (2)Names of 16 KSU Board of Regents nominees sent to Beshear (2)Nearly nine years sober, businesswoman has message of hope for Drug Court graduates (2)FPB agrees to help fund hydroelectric plant rehabilitation (2)Guest columnist: Everybody is talking about the slap, not the curse word (2)Reality Check lets students learn about living within a budget (2)Former Starway Drive-In and Fun Center to be auctioned (2)Guest columnist: Kentucky needs to address menstruation poverty, period (2)Chamber celebrates 100th anniversary at annual gala (2)John Arnett: Not really a sure thing (2)New KCDC board retroactively approves previous decisions (2)Local man sentenced for reckless homicide back in jail (2)Hancock presents 2022 election information at Together Frankfort forum (2)Senate committee adds conditions to KSU funding appropriation (2)Thorn Hill continues to thrive as community moves past COVID (2)Guest columnists: HB 349 will protect community mental health centers, access to comprehensive crisis services (2)You Asked: Why are there parking spaces on Broadway marked with no parking signs? (2)Former Franklin County magistrate calls redistricting map 'totally unfair' (2)Guest columnist: Positive — yes; perfect — no (2)CARTOON: Frankfort's imaginary pool (2)Guest columnist: It's time for conservatives to tackle affordable housing (2)Guest columnist: Not all superintendents oppose school choice (2)Guest columnist: Senate quickly passed executive branch budget (2)Letter: 'We have no measuring stick for truth' (2)Guest columnist: House tax bill would wreck Ky.'s budget to benefit the wealthy (2)Letter: Senator meant to protect children, intended good will of literacy program (2)Known drug trafficker reportedly caught with six illegal drugs, AR-15 and handgun (1)City hosts first in-person voting meeting of the year (1)Letter: Thank you for showing respect for funeral procession (1)Letter: Thoughtful words for the Ukraine president (1)Guest columnist: HB 9 is shady business that happens when politicians, private interests run public schools (1)Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week: Frankfort's Denton starts tennis season with a 5-0 record (1)First Lady hands out meals, shares a few words at Capital City Activity Center/Meals on Wheels Greater Frankfort (1)CARTOON: Circling the drain (1)Letter: Mueller will get much-need aquatic center built (1)Guest columnist: This legislative session threatens to lower quality of life in Ky. (1)Guest columnist: Open meetings, records laws intended to hold officials accountable (1)Editorial: It takes a village to thank our teachers (1)Together Frankfort to host virtual election forum (1)County moves into medium community level for COVID-19 (1)Cook's season ends in national semis; Miles will play in Sweet Sixteen this weekend (1)Frankfort man arrested on rape, sexual abuse charges (1)Guest columnist: Tsunami of charter schools likely with House Bill 9 (1)Reforest Frankfort returns to plant trees, enjoy the outdoors (1)Local man charged with illegally cutting down black walnut trees (1)Letter: Zelensky not running away from Putin (1)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.