OWENTON — Services for Billy Fisher Bell, age 81, will be at 2 p.m Monday at McDonald & New Funeral Home with Bro. Brand Banks officiating. Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday. Burial will be in the Owenton Cemetery. Masks are required at all services. Memorial contributions may be made to any of Billy Fisher's favorite organizations: St. Judes Children's Hospital, Shriner's Hospitals, Owenton First Baptist or Owen County Volunteer Fire Department. Bell died Thursday at Frankfort Regional Medical Center.
