LAWRENCEBURG — Billy Gaines Duvall Jr., 67, formerly of Frankfort, passed away Thursday, December 2, 2021, surrounded by his family, following a lengthy battle with leukemia. Billy was a loving husband to his wife of 46 years, Gayle Marlene (Corley) Duvall. He deeply cherished his two children, Jennifer and Chris. More than anything else in this world he loved his granddaughter Alyssa with all his heart and soul.

Along with fishing on his son’s boat whenever the opportunity presented itself, Billy loved working outside and around the house. Having worked for state government, most recently as the Head of Security Administration for the Dept. of Revenue, for more than half his life, he worked hard his entire life to support his family, and more than anything he looked forward to retirement so he could spend more time with his wife and just enjoy living. However, he was never able to enjoy the retirement he had planned due to his illness.

Including his wife, Marlene, Billy is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Ann Duvall of Lawrenceburg; his son, Christopher Gale Duvall; and wife, Melissa, of Lawrenceburg; and his granddaughter, Alyssa Mae Duvall. Their only child, he is survived by his parents, Billy Gaines Duvall, and wife, Nancy, of Frankfort. In addition, Georgia Ann Bond — more a sister to him than a sister-in law, of Lawrenceburg. He is survived by another sister-in-law, Mary Lou Corley of Lawrenceburg. As well, he is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Billy never like to dress up in suits and ties, and if you knew him, you never saw him in anything but jeans. So, per his special request, the first day of visitation, Billy asks that everyone dress in jeans or other casual attire. His family will be honoring his request. The day of the funeral, please come dressed as you choose.

Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, December 8, at the Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home with Tom Troth officiating and Lee Hahn sharing. Burial will follow in the Lawrenceburg Cemetery. Visitation will be 1–8 p.m. Tuesday and after 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Pallbearers will include: Chris Duvall, Lee Hahn, Cody Waldridge, Dwayne May, Estill Powell, Brent Fuller and Roger Perkins.

Memorials are suggested to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, 301 E. Main St., Louisville, KY 40202.  

