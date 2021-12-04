LAWRENCEBURG — Billy Gaines Duvall Jr., 67, formerly of Frankfort, passed away Thursday, December 2, 2021, surrounded by his family, following a lengthy battle with leukemia. Billy was a loving husband to his wife of 46 years, Gayle Marlene (Corley) Duvall. He deeply cherished his two children, Jennifer and Chris. More than anything else in this world he loved his granddaughter Alyssa with all his heart and soul.
Along with fishing on his son’s boat whenever the opportunity presented itself, Billy loved working outside and around the house. Having worked for state government, most recently as the Head of Security Administration for the Dept. of Revenue, for more than half his life, he worked hard his entire life to support his family, and more than anything he looked forward to retirement so he could spend more time with his wife and just enjoy living. However, he was never able to enjoy the retirement he had planned due to his illness.
Including his wife, Marlene, Billy is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Ann Duvall of Lawrenceburg; his son, Christopher Gale Duvall; and wife, Melissa, of Lawrenceburg; and his granddaughter, Alyssa Mae Duvall. Their only child, he is survived by his parents, Billy Gaines Duvall, and wife, Nancy, of Frankfort. In addition, Georgia Ann Bond — more a sister to him than a sister-in law, of Lawrenceburg. He is survived by another sister-in-law, Mary Lou Corley of Lawrenceburg. As well, he is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Billy never like to dress up in suits and ties, and if you knew him, you never saw him in anything but jeans. So, per his special request, the first day of visitation, Billy asks that everyone dress in jeans or other casual attire. His family will be honoring his request. The day of the funeral, please come dressed as you choose.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, December 8, at the Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home with Tom Troth officiating and Lee Hahn sharing. Burial will follow in the Lawrenceburg Cemetery. Visitation will be 1–8 p.m. Tuesday and after 8 a.m. Wednesday.
Pallbearers will include: Chris Duvall, Lee Hahn, Cody Waldridge, Dwayne May, Estill Powell, Brent Fuller and Roger Perkins.
Memorials are suggested to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, 301 E. Main St., Louisville, KY 40202.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.