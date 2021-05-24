Services for Billy Gene Skaggs Sr., 63, will be noon Friday at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service time Friday at the funeral home. 

To plant a tree in memory of Billy Skaggs as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

