Billy Howard Duncan, age 74, of Owenton, passed away at his home surrounded by his family on Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, November 24, 2022.

Billy was born in Frankfort, Kentucky, to the late Raymond Howard and Mary Kathleen Kincaid Duncan and was preceded in death by his brothers, Bobby, David and Larry Duncan.

