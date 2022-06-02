Services for Billy Jay Shepard, 66, will be at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Shepard died Tuesday.  

To plant a tree in memory of Billy Shepard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

